Indian badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history on Saturday (Jan 13) after they booked their place in the final of the ongoing Malaysia Open. Satwik-Chirag, recently honoured with the prestigious Khel Ratna award by the Government of India, became the first pair from the nation to reach the final of the prestigious tournament. They beat World No.3 South Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in straight games 21-18, 22-20 to reach Sunday’s final.

Playing in their first BWF tournament of 2024, Chirag and Satwik asserted their dominance from the start while they needed a battling second game to reach the summit clash. Racing away with a 5-0 early lead, the Koreans looked were on the back foot from the start. However, they did win odd points to reduce the gap but could not reduce the deposit and handed the game. The Indian duo had a strong serve while breaching the opposition's defence on multiple occasions.

The South Korean pair then tried to make a strong comeback in the match and were on top for the majority of the second game. The World No. 3 pair had a lead of 18-12 at one stage and needed three points to pocket the game, however, Chirag-Satwik made an incredible comeback and saved a game point before winning on deuce.