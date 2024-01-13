Retired Australia Test opener David Warner TEASES replacement Steve Smith during BBL match | WATCH VIDEO
Story highlights
Smith, who usually bats at number 4 for the Aussies, has been promoted up the order with Cameron Green set to play at second down in upcoming Test series against West Indies.
Australia's retired Test opener David Warner teased his replacement Steve Smith during the domestic T20 tournament Big Bash League match on Friday (Jan 11). The Sydney Smash game was played between Sydney Thunder for which Warner plays and Sydney Sixers featuring Smith. Warner made the comments as Smith was taking his guard while opening the batting for the Sixers.
“No, that’s not centre, a little bit to the right. Mate, if you open the batting you’ve got to mark it properly. One go only,” said Warner to Smith. The new Aussie Test opener, however, got out for a golden duck at mid-wicket off Thunder bowler Daniel Sams' ball. Have a look at the whole sequence below:
Cheeky bit of banter from Warner and Smith's GONE first ball! 😱 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/VLiojjpeyN— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2024
Warner hung up his boots in red-ball cricket after recently-concluded home Test series against Pakistan. Smith, who usually bats at number 4 for the Aussies, has been promoted up the order with Cameron Green set to play at second down in upcoming Test series against West Indies.
Upon being asked what prompted him to take up the opener’s role, Smith said he doesn’t like waiting for his turn, and with him at the top Australia can play their best six batters in the XI.
"Since I guess Marnus [Labuschagne] has been playing at No. 3, I've been waiting to bat for quite a long period of time, and I don't really like waiting to bat," he told Fox Cricket while playing for Sydney Sixers on Friday night.
"So, I thought, why don't I put my hand up and have a crack up top and that way you can get Cameron Green in, and you're playing your six best batters, so, hopefully, it works out,” Smith said.
There were many players in contention to replace Warner at the top including Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris. Australia selectors, however, decided to give Smith a shot while naming Matt Renshaw as back-up opener for the West Indies series.