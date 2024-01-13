Retired Australia Test opener David Warner TEASES replacement Steve Smith during BBL match | WATCH VIDEO

Australia's retired Test opener David Warner teased his replacement Steve Smith during the domestic T20 tournament Big Bash League match on Friday (Jan 11). The Sydney Smash game was played between Sydney Thunder for which Warner plays and Sydney Sixers featuring Smith. Warner made the comments as Smith was taking his guard while opening the batting for the Sixers.

“No, that’s not centre, a little bit to the right. Mate, if you open the batting you’ve got to mark it properly. One go only,” said Warner to Smith. The new Aussie Test opener, however, got out for a golden duck at mid-wicket off Thunder bowler Daniel Sams' ball. Have a look at the whole sequence below:

Warner hung up his boots in red-ball cricket after recently-concluded home Test series against Pakistan. Smith, who usually bats at number 4 for the Aussies, has been promoted up the order with Cameron Green set to play at second down in upcoming Test series against West Indies.