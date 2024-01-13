Japan: Boeing 737 plane returns to airport after crack in cockpit window

In what can become another bad PR day for Boeing after the recent Alaska Airlines incident, one of its 737 planes had to return to an airport in Japan after a crack was found in the cockpit window. The Boeing 737-800 plane, being operated by All Nippon Airways, was to travel from Sapporo to Toyama.

However, shortly after take-off from Sapporo-New Chitose airport, the crack in the cockpit window was seen. Reuters cited an airline spokesperson who said that the crack was found on outermost of the four layers of cockpit windows. The plane was soon turned back and made a landing at Sapporo.

"The crack was not something that affected the flight's control or pressurisation," the ANA spokesperson said, as quoted by Reuters.

At the time, there were 59 passengers and six crew in the plane. The aircraft involved in the incident was not a Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane.

Boeing 737 MAX 9 is currently in news and also a matter of official investigation in the US after the Alaska Airlines incident last week.

What happened in Alaska Airlines incident?

On January 5, a door plug of the fuselage of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 fell off shortly after it took off from international airport in Portland, USA. This caused panel of the plane's body to fall off while it was still thousands of feet above the ground. Depressurisation of the cabin soon followed and objects began being sucked out of the plane through the gaping hole.

Fortunately, the pilots were able to control the aircraft and make an emergency landing in Oregon, Portland. There were no casualties or major injuries among the travellers and the crew.

Boeing's 737 series and the 'series of mishaps'

Boeing's 737 plans have been associated with accidents and fatal crashes in recent years. After horrific crashes involving planes in the series, Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was grounded across the world.

Boeing's image, as well as its shares, have taken a hit, tanking by almost 40 per cent since 2019. The rival Airbus meanwhile has gained with its shares climbing 25 per cent in the same time period.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation into Boeing following the Alaska Airlines incident.