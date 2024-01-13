Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Anil Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and other guest arrive

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, married her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, in a dreamy wedding ceremony on January 10 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After three days of celebration in the picturesque city, the Khan family hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai today, January 13.



After the grand wedding ceremony, the extravagant reception is hosted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).



The night has just started, and the bride and groom are here. All decked up in traditional attire, Ira and Nupur stole all the limelight. For their reception, Ira chose a heavily embroidered maroon gown with golden embroidery all over. Her lehenga featured a halter-neck blouse with a matching red bottom and a plane dupatta with a golden border. She did her red hair in soft curls. To accentuate her look, she applied red lipstick and dark, smoky eyes.

Meanwhile, Nupur looked dapper in a shimmery black sherwani.

Ira's father, Aamir Khan, also posed with his sons, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao. Mr. Perfectionist was looking handsome in the black achkan. His son Junaid chose a dark purple kurta. Meanwhile, Azad wore a blue pantsuit.

Aamir, his ex-wife Reena Dutta, Junaid, and other family members posed with the newlyweds at the wedding reception.



Guests have started arriving at the venue. Actor Anil Kapoor and Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya were among the first one to arrive.

Photos and videos from the reception have already taken the internet by storm.



Many prominent Bollywood personalities, including Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Sharman Joshi, and others, have arrived at the venue.



Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Udaipur, India, on January 10. After three days of wedding festivities, Ira and Nupur got married in a Christian wedding ceremony. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family.



The couple registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.



Nupur and Ira, who had been dating each other for a few years, got engaged in November 2022.