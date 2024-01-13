LIVE TV
Captain Miller audience reaction: Tweets you should read before watching Dhanush's film

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Jan 13, 2024, 07:42 PM IST

Released near the festival of Pongal, the movie is clashing with other big films at the box office, such as Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, and others.
 

Dhanush started the new year with the action-thriller Captain Miller. The actor's most-awaited movie has finally been released in theatres on Friday (January 12), a few days ahead of the south Indian festival Pongal.

Helmed by director Arun Matheswaran, the movie is set in British India and features Dhanush in a never-before-seen avatar. The movie stars Aditi Balan, Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and John Kokken.

What is Captain Miller all about?

Set in the pre-independence era, the action-adventure drama revolves around Easan (Dhanush), who lives in a village with his mother and brother. After years of living under the pressure of the village king and British colonizers and facing discrimination, Easan gets into the British Army to earn the respect that he has never gotten since his birth.

It is not only the most violent film, but it is Dhanush's most ruthless character that he has played on screen in his entire career. The movie has also commented on several social issues, whether it's discrimination, the caste system, or other political issues.

What are netizens saying about the movie?

Much like the critics, netizens have loved Dhanush's rough avatar, the music score of the movie, the grand visuals, and the high-octane action sequences.

Praising the movie, one user wrote, ''Easily the best of Dhanush. Amazing direction by Arun Matheswaran; scintillating music and pre-Independence sets were top notch and technically well-made.”

Another user wrote, ''The thing about this guy is, you can tell his all-time best performance is Captain Miller for now. Rewatch Pudhupettai, the opinion changes. Rewatch Mayakkam enna, it changes and goes on.''

Released near the festival of Pongal, the movie is clashing with other big films at the box office, such as Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, and others.

Despite the tough competition, the movie has performed well on its first day. As per Sachnilk, the movie has earned Rs 8.70 crore (Rs 87 million) in India. 

