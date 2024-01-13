Lai Ching-te secures victory in Taiwan's presidential race amid rising tensions with China

Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate representing Taiwan's ruling party, secured victory in an election that China had characterised as a pivotal choice between war and peace. The main opposition candidate, Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT), conceded defeat, marking a critical moment for Taiwan's political landscape.

Lai, representing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which advocates Taiwan's distinct identity and rejects China's territorial claims, sought an unprecedented third term under Taiwan's current electoral system. The DPP's stance emphasizes the island's sovereignty and has been a source of contention with China.

Opponents and election dynamics

Facing two opponents in the presidential race, Lai contended with Hou from the KMT and Ko Wen-je, former Taipei Mayor representing the Taiwan People's Party, founded in 2019.

The election unfolded against the backdrop of China denouncing Lai as a separatist, rejecting calls for talks. Lai, in contrast, has emphasised his commitment to maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait while bolstering the island's defenses.

Ahead of the election, China consistently labelled Lai as a dangerous separatist. Taiwan's defence ministry reported the spotting of Chinese balloons crossing the sensitive Taiwan Strait on the election day, further escalating tensions. The ministry classified the balloon activities as psychological warfare and a threat to aviation safety.

Hou, representing the KMT, advocated restarting engagement with China, beginning with people-to-people exchanges. Lai accused Hou of being pro-Beijing, an assertion that Hou rejected. Ko, known for addressing everyday issues such as housing costs, garnered passionate support, particularly among young voters. While he aimed to re-engage with China, Ko underscored the importance of protecting Taiwan's democracy and way of life.

Parliamentary significance

Parallel to the presidential race, the parliamentary elections held equal importance. The outcome will be crucial, especially if no party secures a majority, potentially hindering the new president's legislative and spending initiatives, particularly in defence.