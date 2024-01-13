Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed as INDIA bloc chairperson

As India gears up for its national elections scheduled between April and May 2024, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been designated as the chairperson of the Opposition-led INDIA alliance. This was finalised during a virtual summit attended by the leaders of 14 Opposition parties constituting the alliance. The primary agenda of the meeting revolved around discussions on seat allocation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was given the role of the convenor that he refused to take. He reportedly said that he would want someone from the Congress party to take up the convenor post. Also, Kumar was quoted as saying that he would only accept the role once all the parties were in consensus on the decision.

This comes as Janata Dal (United) had been exerting pressure within the coalition for Nitish Kumar's appointment as the convener. Interestingly, the TMC chief, Mamata Banerjee, opted to abstain from the meeting.

INDIA, an acronym for 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance,' comprises various opposition parties, with the Congress being a prominent member.

The coalition was formed by the opposition parties to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the helm of the centre. The INDIA alliance wants to thwart NDA's bid for a third consecutive term in the 2024 elections where in 543 members of the lower house of Parliament will be appointed.

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year, media reports citing sources have revealed that the INDIA bloc will not present a common manifesto and instead, each party within the alliance will articulate its own manifesto.

Nevertheless, the said sources also revealed that the bloc will collaborate on a shared agenda.

Seat-sharing talks earlier saw a deadlock. TMC did not join the latest INDIAN alliance meeting. A leader of the party previously stated that the reason for not indulging in seat-sharing is the "Congress' impractical demand for eight to ten seats in West Bengal, considering that the vote share of the country's oldest national party had dwindled to just three percent in the 2021 state Assembly polls."