‘Ram temple consecration ceremony is momentous occasion,’ top Mauritius minister tells WION

Mauritius minister Alan Ganoo has termed the Ram temple consecration ceremony as a “momentous occasion”. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent, Sidhant Sibal, the Mauritius minister for land, transport and railways said, “In Mauritius, we are closely following what is happening in the context of this event...We have to congratulate (Indian Prime Minister) PM (Narendra) Modi for such an organisation and celebrations. It’s unprecedented”.

Mauritius granted a two-hour special break for public officials to observe and pray during the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22, following a request from the Mauritius Sanatan Dharma Temples Federation to Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. Minister Ganoo said the PM will participate in local events related to the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 21.

Hinduism holds a prominent place in the religious landscape of Mauritius, with Hindus constituting approximately 48.5 per cent of the population, according to 2011 statistics.

Alan Ganoo: I must firstly confirm to you that the cabinet did in fact take this decision. The Prime Minister and Cabinet did in fact agree to allow officials of Hindu faith to have to benefit from two hours leave in order to participate in this event, which is taking place in India. I must also inform you that on the eve of the 22nd, that is on the 21st many social, cultural organizations in different parts of the country, in the context of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, the prime minister will be present in several of these gatherings, spiritual gatherings. This will be taking place on the eve, on 22nd, govt employees, officials will be allowed to participate in the prayers.

Sidhant Sibal: So, the Mauritius Prime Minister will also be taking part in the events which will be events to celebrate the inauguration of the temple, is it correct sir to say

Alan Ganoo: Yes, I am talking about what will be taking place in Mauritius on the eve, many spiritual organizations, cultural associations will be also organizing events in the context of inauguration of the Ram temple, and the Prime Minister will be present in some of them.

Sidhant Sibal: So, how do you see this inauguration on the temple here in India?

Alan Ganoo: Without any doubt, this will be one of the most memorable event of modern India thanks to Prime Minister Modi, I am sure, overwhelming majority of Indians will be associating themselves with what will take place on the 22nd January and will abide to what PM has called for, that will be another Diwali celebration and will be lighting lamps different households. In Mauritius, we are following closely what is happening in the context of this event.

Sidhant Sibal: So, if you can talk to us about Hinduism in Mauritius?

Alan Ganoo: I must tell you first that Mauritius had no indigenous population. Mauritius was discovered by the Arabs, then the Dutch came, then the French came and settled in the island. They brought the slaves to work in the field, and when the British took over the country, some year after that Mauritius became a British colony. Even slavery was abolished. The British brought indentured labourers from India, from different parts of India, and this explains the presence of the Mauritian population of Indian origin. In the course of the centuries, the majority of the population has come from India. They came more than 200 years ago, in fact, the first labourers came in the 1870s and brought with them culture, sacred text, and Ramayan, sacred books. Mauritians of Indian origin has preserved culture and religion, and everybody knows about the Hindu Pantheon, most Hindu festivals are celebrated, like Maha Shivratri, during that one week 400-500 thousand people walk to Ganga Talao and besides that Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Diwali, all of the Hindu festivals are celebrated with lot of pomp and passion in our country and in a dignified and proud manner.