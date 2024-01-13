India: Guwahati-bound Indigo flight ends up in Dhaka after emergency landing. Here's why

An Indigo Airlines flight bound for Guwahati city in the Indian state of Assam and originating from Mumbai ended up in neighbouring Bangladesh after an emergency landing. The reason for the emergency landing was the dense fog conditions as cold weather gripped the nation on Saturday (Jan 13).

The IndiGo flight made the landing in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh at 4 am in the early morning hours of Saturday (January 13) after facing trouble to continue flying it. Facing challenges and not being able to land at the Guwahati airport due to poor visibility the pilot decided to divert the plane.

The airlines have responded to the complaints received by many passengers on social media platforms. In a post, it clarified that the flight was diverted given the bad weather which was "beyond our control," media reports said.

"Hi, we truly regret the inconvenience caused to you. The flight was diverted due to bad weather which is beyond our control too. Our team is working to assist the passengers to the best of their capabilities. We sincerely look forward to your understanding," the airlines wrote in the post.

Social media reactions

In the wake of the incident, the annoyed passengers poured in reactions on social media platforms. If social media posts are to be believed, former Mumbai Youth Congress chief Suraj Singh Thakur said that he has been stuck in the plane for nine long hours. He had plans to join Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Imphal.

"I took IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka," he wrote and added, "I am stuck inside aircraft for 9 hours now. I left for Manipur (Imphal) for the Bharat jodo nyay yatra. Let's see when I reach Guwahati and then will fly to Imphal."

"IndiGo6E stuck inside aircraft with 178 passengers for 9 hours now, flying 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. We made a landing in Dhaka around 4am because of lower visibility in the North East. We have been waiting for another crew for 4 hours now, can we please expedite?," another user wrote.