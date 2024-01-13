Italy refuses extradition of priest sought by Argentina in crime cases

Italy on Friday (Jan 12) ruled against the extradition of a priest sought in Argentina on charges of murder and torture during the South American nation's last military dictatorship, the news agency Associated Press reported citing human rights advocates. In Oct last year, Italy's top criminal court approved the extradition of Rev. Franco Reverberi, who served as a military chaplain during Argentina's 1976-1983 military dictatorship.

However, Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio ruled against Reverberi's (age 86) extradition, citing his advanced age and poor health. As per Italy's justice system, the justice minister either abides by or rejects court decisions on extradition.

Will Argentina challenge Rome's decision?

Speaking to the Associated Press, Jorge Ithurburu, who represents the March 24 human rights advocacy group that has followed the case, said that it would be up to Argentina to decide if it wants to challenge Nordio's decision by going to an Italian administrative court.

The Oct ruling by the Cassation upheld a previous decision by a lower court in Bologna to allow the extradition of the Reverberi. A hearing has been set for next week to formally relieve the 83-year-old priest of the sign-in obligation.

The charges against the priest

Argentina has been seeking Reverberi for trial on charges including the 1976 slaying of 22-year-old José Guillermo Berón and the torture of several other men. The torture took place in Argentina's Mendoza.

Reverberi had emigrated to Argentina from Italy when he was about seven years old. He left Argentina in 2011 after the first trial for crimes against humanity carried out during the dictatorship took place in the western Mendoza province. The testimonies of survivors and family members began to point to his responsibility (for the crimes).

In Aug 2023, Italian Justice Minister Nordio initially approved the priest's extradition. But due to a clerical error, Nordio was unaware of Reverberi's appeal against Argentina’s request to have him sent there for trial when he initially OK’d extradition.

The appeals process went on, leading to the October ruling of the Cassation and to Nordio’s having a second opportunity to have a final say in the matter.

Ithurburu told the news agency that relatives of Berón could conceivably ask Italian prosecutors to pursue a case against Reverberi as an Italian citizen investigated for murder and other charges abroad, in Argentina.