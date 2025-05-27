King Charles III delivered a historic throne speech, addressing the Canadian parliament on Tuesday (May 27), acknowledging that the Senate is gathered on the "unceded territory" of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people.

India's stand on the Indus Water Treaty remains steady; reiterating that fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 26) highlighted excerpts from the pact.

As the probe continued, it was revealed that Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, was aware that she was interacting with officials from Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Click on the headlines to read more

How King Charles brought Trump and Canada-US relations in his HISTORIC throne speech - Here's what he said

King Charles III delivered a historic throne speech, addressing the Canadian parliament on Tuesday (May 27), acknowledging that the Senate is gathered on the "unceded territory" of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people.

'Only 2% water left in dams...': PM Modi highlights demerit of key clause in Indus Water Treaty

India's stand on the Indus Water Treaty remains steady; reiterating that fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 26) highlighted excerpts from the pact.



Did Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra know her Pakistani friends were from ISI? Here's what her phone data revealed

As the probe continued, it was revealed that Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, was aware that she was interacting with officials from Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Poll schedule, result dates, and key issues: All you need to know ahead of South Korea election

South Korea is all set to elect its new president on June 3 after former president Yoon Suk Yeol posted his efforts to impose martial law in the country in December 2024.



Breakup led to tragic death: UK skydiver refused to open parachute while falling from 10,000 feet - Here's why

A trained skydiver jumped from a height of 10,000 feet in Shotton Colliery, Durham, one day after breaking up with her boyfriend.



IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in June, upgrades monsoon forecast

India is likely to receive more rainfall than usual in June and the entire monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. IMD upgraded its forecast, saying the country will get 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall in the June-September season, marking a small increase from its earlier estimate of 105%, falling in the “above normal” category.

'The enemies of peace will never...': J&K CM Omar Abdullah holds cabinet meeting in Pahalgam to show solidarity with locals

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, held a special cabinet meeting on Tuesday (May 27) to give a message that the government will not be “intimidated by cowardly acts of terrorism".

'Terrorists should have been dealt with in 1947 but...': PM Modi says Sardar Patel's advice was IGNORED - Here's what he suggested

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while gathering a pool of people in Gujarat on Tuesday (May 27), said that terrorists in Kashmir should have been dealt with in 1947 itself if Congress had considered the advice of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.































