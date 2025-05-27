Did Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra know her Pakistani friends were from ISI? Here's what her phone data revealed

As the probe continued, it was revealed that Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, was aware that she was interacting with officials from Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Data had been recovered from three phones belonging to Jyoti Malhotra, which revealed her chat records, call logs, video footage and financial transactions connecting her to four Pakistani operatives, according to Indian media Hindustan Times.

Police said that Jyoti was aware of the positions held by the operatives who approached her.

"The forensic report reveals that she was in direct contact with at least four Pakistani intelligence operatives, and she received special treatment during her trips to Pakistan. We are examining recovered digital data,” an earlier report quoted the official.

Malhotra, after getting arrested, confessed that she was in contact with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish.

"She confessed to her direct communication with Danish. She was also in contact with several other YouTube influencers. Her three mobile phones and laptop, along with two phones belonging to Harkirat Singh, the IT in-charge of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), have been sent for forensic examination,” police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said.

Moreover, the data is now being investigated for more leads in the case.

Jyoti, 33, was among the 12 individuals arrested this month from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in connection with an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating in northern India.

The 33-year-old has travelled to Pakistan several times and made vlogs highlighting the food, culture and locations there. She also praised the hospitality she received during her visit to Pakistan.

She had also visited Pahalgam just three months before terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed 26 civilians in a dastardly terror attack.