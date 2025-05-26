Indian YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's extended police custody ends, and she will appear in Haryana's Hisar court today (May 26). She was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, and it has been established that she was in constant touch with PIOs (Pakistan intelligence operatives).

Her police custody was extended on Thursday (May 22) to conduct further investigation. Her phones, laptops, and devices were sent for forensic investigation, reports of which have not been released by the authorities.

The 33-year-old has travelled to Pakistan on multiple occasions; she has made vlogs highlighting the food, culture and locations to visit. And during her visit to Pakistan, she made vlogs that spoke of the country's hospitality. And now, her chats and other details are surfacing as the probe to establish her links with her Pakistani handlers continues.

"Modern warfare is not only fought on the border. The PIOs are trying to recruit some social media influencers, and they use that to push their narrative," said SP Hisar Shashank Kumar Sawan.

He added, "We received inputs from the central agencies, and we arrested Jyoti Malhotra. She had visited Pakistan multiple times and China once. She was in contact with the PIOs. We are analysing her financial details."



Jyoti's travels, her friends, her professional contacts, everything is under the scanner at the moment. The authorities are scrutinising her case and also nabbing others involved in sharing data with neighbouring Pakistan. Many others have been arrested for allegedly spying and sharing details with Pakistan, the case