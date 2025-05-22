Central agencies and Hisar Police are questioning Jyoti Malhotra for her alleged links to spying for Pakistan. In recent development, her police custody has been extended for four days.

The 33-year-old YouTuber was in constant touch with Pakistan High Commission staff. In a statement, the Police said, "The accused was definitely in contact with some people, knowing that they were Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIO)."

Further highlighting that she has no links with any terror organisation or terror attack incident. "But no such fact has come to light yet which can directly prove that the accused was in contact with any terrorist organisation. No fact has come to light yet about the accused's involvement in any terrorist incidents," it added.



Her phones, laptops, and otherwise are being analysed by the forensic team. While speaking to news agency ANI, her father said, "She would say she is going to Delhi, and I do not know anything beyond that."

"None of her friends visited our home. Yesterday, the Police brought her here, she took her clothes and left, she did not say anything to me. I don't know what to say."

The father only knew about the fact that she would make videos at home. When asked about her visits to Pakistan, he said, "I never said that she visited Pakistan, she used to tell me that she was going to Delhi."



Jyoti's travels, her friends, her professional contacts, everything is under the scanner at the moment. The authorities are scrutinising her case and also nabbing others involved in sharing data with neighbouring Pakistan.

