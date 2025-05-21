Ahead of Jyoti Malhotra's appearance in court, her diary entry after Pakistan visit surfaces

Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan and will be produced in court today. The 33-year-old had travelled to the neighbouring country twice, after which she remained in touch with officials in New Delhi. Now, her diary entry after her visit has surfaced.

Penning her thoughts after her 10-day visit, Jyoti mentions what her stay there was like. She appreciated the affection she received from the people through their hospitality and how her subscribers showered her with enough and more love. Some even came to visit her when she was in Lahore. Malhotra's YouTube channel ‘Travel with Jo’ featured most of her vlogs, both from India and abroad.

As she reflected upon her journey, she wrote, two days were not sufficient to explore Lahore. As a request, she wrote that Pakistan should open more routes for Indian pilgrims to visit gurudwaras and temples.

While speaking news agency ANI, her father said, "She would say she is going to Delhi, and I do not know anything beyond that."

"None of her friends visited our home. Yesterday, the Police brought her here, she took her clothes and left, she did not say anything to me. I don't know what to say."

The father only knew about the fact that she would make videos at home. When asked about her visits to Pakistan, he said, "I never said that she visited Pakistan, she used to tell me that she was going to Delhi."

Jyoti's travels, her friends, her professional contacts, everything is under the scanner at the moment. The authorities are scrutinising her case and also nabbing others involved in sharing data with neighbouring Pakistan.

Her laptop and other devices are being examined to establish the link she had with Pakistan and employees of the High Commission here in India. Her father, now knowing very little about how far the case has reached and what the repercussions of his daughter's activities are, said, "I have no demands, whatever is going to happen, will happen."