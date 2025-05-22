YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is being probed for alleged charges of spying for Pakistan, was presented in court today (May 22). Hisar police have now informed that her remand has been extended by four days for further investigation.

The 33-year-old travelled across the border twice and there are reports of her staying in frequent touch with officials of the High Commission.

And during her visit to Pakistan, she made vlogs that spoke of the country's hospitality. And now, her chats and other details are surfacing as the probe to establish her links with her Pakistani handlers continues.

Jyoti had mentioned that she be married in Pakistan in a certain chat between her and the person who suggested to be her handler. The chat highlights her desire to get married in a neighbouring country. Among other things that the probe is highlighting, she had been in constant touch with the Pakistani nationals, who reportedly work for the ISI.

Jyoti's vlogs on her YouTube channel 'Travel with Jo' has garnered attention. In a diary entry that has surfaced, she has made an entry which expresses her feelings about the country and the love she received while she was visiting.

In the same entry, she has spoken of how Pakistan should consider opening routes for Indian pilgrims to visit more temples and gurudwaras on their soil.

