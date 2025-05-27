IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in June, upgrades monsoon forecast

India is likely to receive more rainfall than usual in June and the entire monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. IMD upgraded its forecast, saying the country will get 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall in the June-September season, marking a small increase from its earlier estimate of 105%, falling in the “above normal” category.

This forecast comes with a possible variation of plus or minus 4 per cent.

The LPA of the season rainfall over the entire country for the period 1971-2020 has been 87 cm.

Sharing details of rainfall distribution across regions, the IMD said that central and peninsular India are expected to receive above normal rainfall, while northwest India is likely to get normal rainfall, and northeast India may see below normal rainfall this monsoon.

The department also predicted above-normal rainfall for the monsoon core zone, regions where agriculture heavily depends on seasonal rains, which is a good sign for farming and the economy.

The monsoon delivers nearly 70% of India’s annual rainfall and is crucial for agriculture.

The monsoon arrived over the Kerala coast eight days ahead of schedule and is rapidly advancing across southern India. It has reached Mumbai about two weeks early and is expected to cover Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh soon.

The weather department is also confident that “Since there will be above-normal rains in June, the number of heatwave days in June is likely to be below normal. We are not expecting many heatwave days in June now,” said IMD Director General Dr M Mohapatra.

The revised schedule comes after heavy rain lashed Mumbai, leading to waterlogging on roads as well as underground metro stations. The city experienced record-breaking rainfall in May after 107 years as the monsoon made its earliest arrival in 25 years.

The weather department said that a new cyclonic circulation is forming in the northwest of the Bay of Bengal, which will cause rain in Odisha and West Bengal in the next three days.