Paedophile French surgeon abused hundreds of kids in his care, faces verdict amid outrage over delay

The trial of a French surgeon who admitted in court that he sexually abused hundreds of patients, most of them minors, over the years entered its final phase on Monday, and the verdict is expected on Wednesday. After three months of testimony, the trial of the biggest paedophilia case in French history is coming to an end.

Joel Le Scouarnec, 74, a retired surgeon, has admitted to sexually assaulting or raping 299 patients in hospitals in western France between 1989 and 2014, many while they were under anaesthesia or were waking up after surgery.

There is no suspense over the verdict, as Le Scouarnec has confessed to sexually assaulting or raping all the victims, and possibly others, over 25 years of working in nine clinics and hospitals in western and central France.

The scale of Le Scouarnec’s crimes came to light after he exposed himself to a 6-year-old neighbour in 2017, and her parents told the police. He stood trial and was convicted in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of four females, including the girl next door and two of his nieces. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Already in prison for assaulting four children, including two nieces

The prosecution has requested the maximum 20-year sentence for Scouarnec and also made the rare demand that he should be held in a centre for treatment and supervision even after any release.

“You were the devil and he sometimes is dressed in a white coat,” prosecutor Stephane Kellenberger told Le Scouarnec.

Le Scouarnec said that he was not asking for “leniency” but wanted “to become a better person”. “I am not asking the court for leniency. Simply grant me the right to become a better person,” he said in his closing statement.

The court in Vannes in the western Brittany region is expected to give its verdict on Wednesday.

Le Scouarnec is charged in this trial with 111 rapes and 189 sexual assaults.

One of the surgeon’s lawyers, Maxime Tessier, said last week that his client was “utterly guilty” and that the contrition of the former surgeon, who apologised to his victims, is genuine and that he has undergone personal evolution behind bars.

Lawyers of victims doubt sincerity in apology

However, the lawyers of many victims questioned the sincerity of Le Scouarnec’s apologies, which they said he repeated almost mechanically during the trial, sometimes word for word.

While the surgeon admitted responsibility, he also repeatedly said he did not remember his acts.

The hearings have been marked by horror over the acts of the ex-surgeon and also frustration over the failure of medical and judicial authorities to act sooner.

Le Scouarnec practised for decades until his retirement in 2017, despite a 2005 conviction for owning sexually abusive images of children.