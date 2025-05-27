How King Charles brought Trump and Canada-US relations in his HISTORIC throne speech - Here's what he said



King Charles III delivered a historic throne speech, addressing the Canadian parliament on Tuesday (May 27), acknowledging that the Senate is gathered on the "unceded territory" of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people.

King Charles and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met before the speech, and held a brief conversation.

Further, as the speech continued, he brought up the Canada-US relationship, saying that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump have begun "defining a new economic and security relationship" between the two countries.

He said that the relationship between Canada and the US is rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations".

Further, he said that the Canadian government is also working to strengthen its relationships with "reliable" trading partners across the world.

He added that it is recognising that "Canada has what the world needs and the values the world respects".

Moreover, the King said that a confident Canada can seize the current opportunity by recognising "that all Canadians can give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away".

'Canada ready to lead'

The King stressed that Canada is ready to build a coalition of like-minded countries that share values and believe in international co-operation, and the free and open exchange of goods, services, and ideas.

"In this new, fast-evolving world, Canada is ready to lead," he added.

Carney government's policies

King further continued his speech, shifting his focus to the portion laying out the policy priorities of Prime Minister Carney's new government.

He talked about upcoming changes to homebuying credits, childcare costs and pharmacare.

While talking about the economy, the King said that the government’s "overarching goal" and "core mission" is to building the strongest economy in the G7.