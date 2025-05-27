Poll schedule, result dates, and key issues: All you need to know ahead of South Korea election

South Korea is all set to elect its new president on June 3 after former president Yoon Suk Yeol posted his efforts to impose martial law in the country in December 2024.

The election also becomes crucial as South Korea is facing an unpredictable ally in the United States, Donald Trump. The winner of the election will not only have to manage the political and economic fallout after Yoon - but will also have to deal with challenges like threats from North Korea.

As the country of 52 million people moves ahead to choose a leader for the next five years, here's all you need to know.

Why South Korea is witnessing a sudden election?

The former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was supposed to serve the country till 2027. But, after his failed attempt to impose martial law in the country, his political career fell to pieces.

On December 3, 2024, Yoon imposed martial law in the country claiming a threat from North Korea. However, people in the country protested the forceful implementation of the law and that became a turning point of his political career, not in a good way.



Just a week later, Yoon was impeached by parliament. On 4 April, a constitutional court upheld his impeachment and removed him from office permanently. His removal from the post prompted the need for a snap election within 60 days in the country.

During this entire span of six months, South Korea witnessed three acting presidents.

Major issues in the election



South Korea's new president will have to balance relations of the country with its biggest trading partner, China. They will also have to maintain the bond with its crucial security ally, US.

The new president will also have to find a solution for the declining birth rate in the country, which is among the lowest in the world, at 0.75.

Who is likely to be the next president?

As per the latest poll, Lee Jae-Myung is ahead of the six candidates. He is a member of the Democratic Party, the main opposition party of Yoon.

Lee ran for the presidential election in 2022 but was defeated by Yoon by just a razor-thin margin. He worked in a factory before he became a human rights lawyer and politician. He has promised to establish a "real Republic of Korea" with jobs and a fair society.

The date of the election and results

South Korea will go to polls on June 3 and voting precincts will be open from 06:00 local time (22:00 GMT) to 20:00.

Results are expected to come in after polls close and the winner will likely be known in the early hours of the following day.

When Yoon won the election in 2022, he was announced as the winner nine hours after the close of voting.