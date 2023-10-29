Top 10 world news: Kerala serial blasts, Gazans raid UN food warehouses, and more

In the latest, Martin Dominic has claimed responsibility for planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at a convention center in Kerala, South India, leading to two fatalities and 56 injuries, according to the Director General of Police in Kerala. On the Israel-Hamas war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under intense scrutiny following the apparent security lapse during the October 7 Hamas terror attack, deflected blame to his intelligence chiefs, stating that he had not received any warning of a comprehensive attack from all fronts.

A man, identified as Martin Dominic, has claimed the responsibility of placing a bomb at a convention centre in South India's Kerala that claimed two lives and left 56 others injured. The incident occurred due to an improvised explosive device (IED), according to Kerala state's Director General of Police.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing massive heat over the apparent security lapse over the Oct 7 Hamas terror attack, on Sunday (Oct 29) shifted the blame at his intelligence chiefs saying that he was never warned of an all-front attack.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that the journey towards a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping was "not smooth", Chinese state media reported. This week, Wang met President Biden and other senior US officials in Washington. Both sides agreed on Friday to set up meeting between the leaders next month. Biden has invited Xi Jinping to San Francisco in the month of November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

At least two people were gunned down and 18 injured on Sunday (Oct 29) early morning after a fight between two groups during Halloween festivities in Florida’s Tampa street.

"It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters at the scene

. "And in this fight between two groups, we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way."

Former United States president Donald Trump, who is a 2024 presidential hopeful, on Saturday (Oct 28) promised the re-imposition of a controversial order that targeted a slew of mostly Muslim countries if he becomes president again. Addressing a Republican Jewish convention in Las Vegas, Trump said, "We will keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country."

The United Nations warned on Sunday (Oct 29) that the civil order in war-torn Gaza was starting to collapse after thousands of people ransacked its food warehouses. According to a report by the news agency AFP, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, also known as the UNRWA, said that wheat, flour, and other supplies had been looted from several of its warehouses.

Guangzhou-based company named Ehang has received the world's first airworthiness "type certificate" for its EH216-S AAV, a fully autonomous drone designed to carry two passengers.

Ehang, a US-listed company, has declared itself the first to hold this certificate, allowing it to operate autonomous electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for passenger transport in China, reported CNBC.

CEO Huazhi Hu in an interview with CNBC said that this achievement will pave the way for similar certificates in the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia, streamlining Ehang's global ambitions.

Sri Lanka has permitted the Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 6 to conduct marine research under supervision for a two-day period along its west coast, according to the country's foreign ministry.

The vessel, which had been in Colombo since Wednesday, was initially allowed into the main port for "replenishments" amid concerns about its potential use for espionage.

Qatar has said that the Hamas' politial bureau in Doha is "useful" for aiding in hostage release amid the Islamist group's war with Israel, media reports said. As Qatar continues to mediate talks between Israel and Hamas, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a Western media outlet, “As long as this channel is useful in creating peace, we have to have it. We cannot afford to lose it."