Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu blames security chiefs over Hamas attack, deletes post after uproar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing massive heat over the apparent security lapse over the Oct 7 Hamas terror attack, on Sunday (Oct 29) shifted the blame at his intelligence chiefs saying that he was never warned of an all-front attack.

This comes after the heads of the military, the domestic spy agency Shin Bet and even the finance minister, all acknowledged their failures, except Netanyahu.

In a post on social media X, which has since been deleted, the PM, who is also referred to as Bibi by his supporters, said, “At no time and no stage was a warning given to Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding war intentions of Hamas. On the contrary, all security officials, including the head of army intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, estimated that Hamas was deterred and interested in an arrangement."

He had posted on social media after a joint press conference with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz.

Massive uproar

However, this post caused massive uproar among the political establishment and the public, and even among his cabinet, forcing Netanyahu to withdraw his statement and issue a rare apology hours later.

“I was wrong. The things I said following the press conference should not have been said and I apologize for that.”

“I give full backing to all the heads of the security services. I am sending strength to the [IDF] chief of staff and the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who are on the frontlines and fighting for our home.”

Cabinet minister, ex-Mossad chief criticise PM

The first rebuke came from Cabinet minister Gantz asking Netanyahu to retract his statement.

“On this morning in particular, I want to support and strengthen all the security forces and IDF soldiers, including the IDF chief of staff, the head of military intelligence, the head of the Shin Bet,” Gantz added. “When we are at war, leadership must display responsibility, make the correct decisions and strengthen the forces in a way that they will understand what we demand from them… the prime minister must retract his statement.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who has refused to join the emergency war government, tweeted that “Netanyahu crossed a red line tonight” and must apologise.

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, considered a close Netanyahu ally, said on Sunday to Kan public radio, “Responsibility is something you take at the start of your job, not midway.” Cohen noted that when he led the Mossad, “everything that happened in the agency, from top to bottom, was my responsibility.”