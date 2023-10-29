'A snake will remain a snake': Israeli envoy to UN slams Erdogan as relations with Turkey plummet

As Israel-Turkey relations plunge to a new low, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan chastised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over his recent remarks against Israel saying, "A snake will remain a snake".

He reportedly said that the Turkish President “tried to improve his image, but remains an antisemite.”

This comes as Erdogan accused Israel of being a "war criminal" and an "occupier" during his hour-long speech at the rally where he also reaffirmed his stance that Hamas should not be labeled as a terrorist organisation as they are "freedom fighters". He also expressing his strong disapproval of certain Western countries' "unconditional" support for Israel.

Erdogan made these remarks while addressing a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"We will tell the whole world that Israel is a war criminal. We are making preparations for this. We will declare Israel a war criminal," he said adding, "Israel has been openly committing war crimes for 22 days, but the Western leaders cannot even call on Israel for a ceasefire, let alone react to it."

The crowd in Istanbul listening to the Turkish President was seen waving the Palestinian flags.

Israel recalls diplomats from Turkey

In a retaliatory measure over Erdogan's unwelcomed remarks, Israel recalled its diplomats from Turkey.

Energy Minister Israel Katz, who will next year take the role of foreign minister, said that the Turkish President “exposed his true face."

“The man of the Muslim Brotherhood supports Hamas-Daesh terror,” Katz wrote on X and added, “Even his kaffiyeh will not cover up the shame.”

Earlier, Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen said, "Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey."