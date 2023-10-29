Netanyahu vows to free hostages as Israel declares 'second stage of war' in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (Oct 28) said that Tel Aviv would explore "every option" available in order to secure the release of more than 220 hostages that were held captive by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza during its onslaught on Oct 7.

He further stated that his country has begun the “second stage” of its war against the militant group.

“We have one main goal to beat the enemy and guarantee our existence,” he said at the press conference.

Netanyahu further elucidating on the military offensive remarked that the fighting inside the Gaza Strip would be "long and difficult" as the Israeli ground forces operate in the besieged Palestinian enclave for more than 24 hours.

"The war in the (Gaza) Strip will be long and difficult and we are prepared for it," Netanyahu told a news conference after meeting families of hostages held in Gaza since surprise Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

Hamas demands Israel to free Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

Over three weeks after Hamas launched a brutal assault on Israel that left over 1,400 Israelis -- mostly civilians -- dead, the Gaza Strip-ruling militant group showed signs of fragile wartime reconciliation. Hamas said that it was ready to release the hostages it took as captives under the condition that Israel agree to free the purported Palestinian prisoners. Israel describes such Palestinian prisoners as Hamas operatives and a threat to its national security.

"The price to pay for the large number of enemy hostages in our hands is to empty the (Israeli) prisons of all Palestinian prisoners," Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said in a statement broadcast by the Hamas-run Al-Aqsa television channel.

"If the enemy wants to close this file of detainees in one go, we are ready for it. If it wants to do it step-by-step, we are ready for that too."

Netanyahu, during the press briefing, made no commitment to any exchange deal but told the families authorities would "exhaust every option to bring them (the hostages) home".

(With inputs from agencies)

