Israel-Hamas war | Massacre in Gaza product of West: Turkey's Erdogan addresses huge pro-Palestinian rally
Story highlights
Turkey has condemned Israeli civilian deaths caused by Hamas's Oct. 7 rampage through southern Israel, but Erdogan this week called the militant group Palestinian "freedom fighters".
Turkey has condemned Israeli civilian deaths caused by Hamas's Oct. 7 rampage through southern Israel, but Erdogan this week called the militant group Palestinian "freedom fighters".
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday (Oct 28) that Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip was a product of the West, adding that Israel could not take any steps without its support. Addressing a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul, President Erdogan called Israel an "occupier and invader." "Our hearts are wrenching for what is happening in Gaza," Erdogan said.
"Gaza was an inseparable part of our homeland in the past," he also said, adding that Turkey would never allow another Gaza catastrophe.
Turkey has condemned Israeli civilian deaths caused by Hamas's Oct. 7 rampage through southern Israel, but Erdogan this week called the militant group Palestinian "freedom fighters".
trending now
He also criticised some Western nations' unconditional support for Jerusalem, drawing sharp rebukes from Italy and Israel.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.