Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas claims to be fighting with Israeli forces inside Gaza
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 22nd day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 7,300 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow WION for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement on Friday ahead of the UNGA vote said that "an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering" due to lack of food, water and power amid Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian territory.
"I repeat my call for a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies," said Guterres.
He added, "Misery is growing by the minute. Without a fundamental change, the people of Gaza will face an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering."
Prior to the war, about 500 trucks a day rolled into sealed-off Gaza to bring in supplies but in recent days the average is down to only 12, which enter from the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
The UN chief said that the need is now "far greater than at any time before."
"The humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than two million civilians," Guterres added.
Israeli army told international news organisations Reuters and Agence France Presse (AFP) that they cannot guarantee the safety of their journalists operating in the Gaza Strip which has been under constant bombardment by the Israeli forces.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote to Reuters and AFP this week after they had sought assurances that their journalists in Gaza would not be targeted by Israeli strikes.
"The IDF is targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza," the IDF letter said, according to Reuters, adding that Hamas deliberately put military operations "in the vicinity of journalists and civilians".
The IDF also noted that its high-intensity strikes on Hamas targets could cause damage to surrounding buildings and that Hamas rockets could also misfire and kill people inside Gaza.
Reuters and AFP said they were very concerned about the safety of journalists in Gaza.
A number of aid groups including United Nations' agencies - World Health Organization and UNICEF - said they have lost contact with its personnel working on the ground in Gaza. This comes after Hamas said Israel had cut "communications and most of the internet" across the Gaza Strip.
"We have lost touch with our staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers and the rest of our humanitarian partners on the ground," said WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus, in a post on X.
Additionally, a number of humanitarian groups, including Palestine Red Crescent Society and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that they have also lost contact with their staff in Gaza.
Israel's foreign minister Eli Cohen took to X after the UNGA vote which supported Jordanian resolution which calls for a "humanitarian truce" in Gaza and slammed the decision.
"We reject outright the UN General Assembly despicable call for a ceasefire. Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS," said Cohen.
We reject outright the UN General Assembly despicable call for a ceasefire.
Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS.
Hamas and the Palestinian Authority welcomed a UN General Assembly resolution Friday calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.
"We demand its immediate application to allow the entry of fuel and humanitarian aid for civilians," said Hamas, in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority said as Israel's campaign against Palestinian people "reaches a new peak of brutality", there was "a solid international position rejecting Israel's unhinged aggression".
"The international community has spoken in a clear and united voice against Israel's ongoing crimes and deliberate violations of the international law."
"We’ve lost touch with our colleagues in #Gaza, who, like many thousands of Palestinians, are under #Israeli bombardment," said the United Nations Human Rights Office in Palestine in a post on X.
It added, "Deeply concerned about the protection of civilians and #HumanRights of #Palestinians in Gaza."
This comes after Hamas said that Israel had cut "communications and most of the internet" across the Gaza Strip.
Hamas' media office accused Israel of taking the measure "to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea."
Hamas' armed wing said that it fighting with Israeli forces in two areas inside Gaza, after Israel said it had "extended ground operations" in the Palestinian territory.
"We are confronting an Israeli ground incursion in Beit Hanoun (in the northern Gaza Strip) and in east Bureij (in the centre) and violent engagements are taking place on the ground," said the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.
Following the adoption of the Jordanian resolution, Indian representative to the UN said that dialogue is the only way for a solution described terror attacks in Israel as "shocking" and "deserve condemnation".
India calls for "immediate and unconditional" release of hostages taken by Hamas after it attacked Israel on October 7.
India also calls for protection of civilians in Gaza. "This humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed," said the Indian representative to the UN.
"We welcome the international community's de escalation efforts and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. India too has contributed to this effort".
"India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict, the escalation of hostilities will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis."
India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue and for an independent Palestinian State "living side-by-side and in peace with Israel."
Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, reiterated Israel's right to defend itself and slammed the resolution which does not mention Hamas' October 7 attacks on southern Israel.
"This ridiculous resolution has the audacity to call for a truce, the goal for this resolution's truce is that Israel should cease to defend itself, so Hamas can light us on fire," said Erdan.
"Why are you defending murderers? Why are you defending terrorists…? What is going on here?" said the Israeli representative since Hamas' attacks were not mentioned in the resolution passed.
"Israel is closely monitoring humanitarian situation in Gaza and we know that there is no humanitarian crisis in accordance with humanitarian law trusting the reports coming out of is exactly like trusting reports from ISIS."
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safad during a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly ahead of the vote on the country's resolution warned that Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip would spell "catastrophe" for the Palestinian territory for years to come.
"Israel just launched a ground war on Gaza. Outcome will be a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions for years to come," said the Jordanian FM, on X ahead of the vote.
He added, "Millions will be watching every vote. History will judge."
The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a Jordanian resolution which calls for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce”, and demands all parties comply with international humanitarian law and “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision to supply aid to Gaza.
It also calls for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians held captive. However, the resolution passed does not mention the Palestinian militant group Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.
Here's what happened:
In favour: 120
Against: 14
Abstentions: 45
Canada-led amendment to the draft resolution on the Gaza crisis fails to pass at the United Nations General Assembly after it did not garner enough votes.
For a resolution to be adopted, the proposal requires two-thirds majority.
Here's what happened:
In favour: 88
Against: 55
Abstentions: 23
"#Gaza has lost contact with the outside world amid reports of intensified bombardment," said United Nations Humanitarian coordinator in Palestine Lynn Hastings in a post on X.
It added, "Phone lines/internet/mobile networks cut. Hospitals & humanitarian operations can't continue without communications, energy, food, water, meds."
"Safety of civilians, incl health workers/journos/UN staff at grave risk. Wars have rules. Civilians must be protected," said the UN official.
A top official from the Palestinian militant group said that Hamas is "ready" for an Israeli invasion of Gaza over the October 7 attacks. This comes after the Israeli army said they are "expanding" its ground operation.
"If (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu decides to enter Gaza tonight, the resistance is ready," said Ezzat al-Rishaq, a senior member of the Hamas political bureau, on social media platform Telegram.
"The remains of his soldiers will be swallowed up by the land of Gaza."
In an update, the United Nation's refugee agency in Gaza said that 14 of its staff members have been killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total staff members killed since the beginning of the war on October 7 to 53.
It added, that "fuel remains one of the most urgent needs as current stocks are running out, forcing vital humanitarian services to a halt."
In the last 24 hours, 14 additional @UNRWA staff were killed, bringing the total to 53 staff killed since 7 October.
🔺Fuel remains one of the most urgent needs as current stocks are running out, forcing vital humanitarian services to a halt.https://t.co/5NlnCzzCbX pic.twitter.com/BYNzXiHUnw
The United States has backed pauses in hostilities between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel, said the White House on Friday (Oct 27).
"We would support humanitarian pauses for stuff getting in, as well as for people getting out, and that includes pushing for fuel to get in and for the restoration of electrical power," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
The Israeli military said on Friday that it will extend its ground operations in the Gaza Strip later tonight.
"Following the series of strikes of the last days, the ground forces are extending the ground operation tonight," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.