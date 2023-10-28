Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas claims to be fighting with Israeli forces inside Gaza

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement on Friday ahead of the UNGA vote said that "an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering" due to lack of food, water and power amid Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

"I repeat my call for a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies," said Guterres.

He added, "Misery is growing by the minute. Without a fundamental change, the people of Gaza will face an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering."

Prior to the war, about 500 trucks a day rolled into sealed-off Gaza to bring in supplies but in recent days the average is down to only 12, which enter from the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

The UN chief said that the need is now "far greater than at any time before."

"The humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than two million civilians," Guterres added.