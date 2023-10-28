IDF fighter jets eliminate Hamas' air chief Abu Rakaba in Gaza, confirms Israel

In an overnight operation, IDF fighter jets targeted Asem Abu Rakaba, who served as the Head of Hamas' Aerial Array. Rakaba held responsibility for overseeing Hamas' UAVs, drones, paragliders, as well as aerial detection and defense systems, the Israeli Defence Forces said.

He was also notably involved in planning the October 7 attack and commanded the group of terrorists who made an incursion into Israel using paragliders. Additionally, he was responsible for coordinating drone attacks on IDF posts, the IDF said in the post.

"Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck Asem Abu Rakaba, the Head of Hamas' Aerial Array. Abu Rakaba was responsible for Hamas' UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and defense. He took part in planning the October 7 massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts," IDF said in a post on Saturday (Oct 28) morning. Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck Asem Abu Rakaba, the Head of Hamas' Aerial Array.



Abu Rakaba was responsible for Hamas' UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and defense.



He took part in planning the October 7 massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 28, 2023 × Israel has escalated its ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza.

During a night of intense airstrikes in its war against Hamas, the Israeli military also released footage of fighter jets taking off on a mission to target 150 "underground targets" in northern Gaza from where IDF has asked the civilians to move towards southern parts of Gaza.

Earlier releasing footage of what it claimed to be a safe haven for Hamas terrorists under the Shifa Hospital in Gaza, the IDF said that the largest medical facility in the region is alleged to be used for Hamas terror activities.

Watch | Israel strikes Syria, will Yemen now join Hamas' war? × The IDF asserted that they will take action to uncover any potential terrorist infrastructure under the hospital.

The United Nations General Assembly, on October 27, overwhelmingly approved the Jordanian resolution, which called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The resolution also sought for the unhindered supply of aid to Gaza and the protection of civilians.

In contrast, the resolution put forward by Canada, supported by 35 member states, including the United States, which aimed to condemn Hamas for its attacks on southern Israel on October 7, did not receive enough votes to pass.

(With inputs from agencies)