Israel strikes Syria, will Yemen now join Hamas' war?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
On one hand, there is Hamas and Hezbollah, on another two more fronts are ramping up attacks on Israel - Syria and Yemen. The Pentagon said that The USS Carney, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer in the northern Red Sea shot down multiple missiles and drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen that were potentially headed toward targets in Israel. How big is the threat from Syria and Yemen?

