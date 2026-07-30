/Uttam Kumar Statue Sparks Political Storm in Bengal | Mamata Banerjee Faces Fresh TMC Crisis

A fresh political controversy has erupted in West Bengal after the unveiling of a statue of legendary Bengali cinema icon Uttam Kumar. The statue, inaugurated on the actor's death anniversary, has drawn widespread criticism on social media, with many claiming it bears little resemblance to the iconic superstar. The issue quickly turned political as opposition leaders and even voices within the Trinamool Congress questioned the quality of the statue, calling for it to be replaced. The controversy comes at a crucial time for the Trinamool Congress, which is grappling with internal divisions following a major party split.