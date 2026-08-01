/FIFA Plans 64-Team World Cup By 2030? |Expansion Proposal Sparks Global Backlash & Governance Debate

FIFA is reportedly evaluating a major expansion of the Men's FIFA World Cup, increasing the tournament from 48 teams to 64 teams for the 2030 edition. The proposal has already sparked widespread debate across the global football community. According to reports, FIFA has launched a fast-track consultation and commissioned an impact assessment covering tournament revenue, sponsorship, broadcasting rights, ticket sales, player welfare, scheduling, and the international football calendar. The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be primarily hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with centenary opening matches scheduled in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Expanding to 64 teams could allow South American host nations to stage full group-stage matches instead of only ceremonial opening fixtures.