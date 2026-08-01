/Israel Strikes Gaza As Trump Announces Hamas Disarmament Deal | Middle East Crisis

Fresh Israeli airstrikes have struck multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, killing at least two people and injuring 10 others, even as hopes rise for a new ceasefire agreement. According to reports, an Israeli strike hit a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp after evacuation warnings were issued. Additional strikes in Deir al-Balah also resulted in casualties. Meanwhile, families across Gaza continue searching for loved ones who remain missing amid the ongoing conflict. The attacks come as U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Hamas has agreed to hand over its weapons to a Palestinian governing committee as part of a proposed second phase of the Gaza ceasefire. Trump said Israel was "very happy" with the agreement and described it as a major diplomatic breakthrough.