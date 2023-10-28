UN adopts resolution calling for ‘humanitarian truce’ between Israel and Hamas. Here's what happened

The United Nations General Assembly, on Friday (Oct 27) overwhelmingly voted in favour of the Jordanian resolution which called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The resolution adopted also demands “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provisions to supply aid to Gaza and protection of civilians.

On the other hand, the resolution proposed by Canada and backed by 35 member states, including the United States which sought condemnation of Hamas and its attacks on southern Israel on October 7 failed to garner enough votes.

This comes after the UNGA and the Security Council failed four times to pass a resolution to take action in Gaza over the past two weeks.

What do the two resolutions say?

The resolution proposed by Canada, the first one to be voted on, said that it “unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas” in Israel, including the taking of more than 200 hostages – according to Israeli military.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian resolution which was backed by 40 member states called for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” it also demanded compliance with international humanitarian law amid the ongoing war as well as provisions to supply aid to Gaza.

The Jordan-authored resolution also called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians held captive. However, the resolution does not mention Hamas’ attacks on southern Israel.

While these resolutions are not binding or represent the official position of the UNGA until adopted they hold political weight. This comes as the pressure on Israel has been ramped up in recent days after it said that it would launch a “ground operation” in Gaza.

A resolution also requires a two-thirds majority without abstentions.

What happened?

The Canadian-led bid failed after managing to garner enough votes with 88 nations in favour, 55 against, and 23 nations abstaining. On the other hand, the Jordanian resolution was adopted by the UNGA with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

General Assembly stressed on the “importance of preventing further destabilization and escalation of violence in the region”, urging “all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective.”

This comes amid fears that the war between Israel and Hamas could expand to the rest of the region. The UNGA has also called on Israel to cancel its order to civilians in northern Gaza – as many as 1.1 million people – to move to the south of the Palestinian territory.

The General Assembly “firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population.” It also called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive,” but did not mention Hamas anywhere in the text.

Israel slams ‘ridiculous’ resolution

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, reiterated the country’s right to defend itself and slammed the resolution which does not mention Hamas’ attacks which was one of the worst ones that Israel has witnessed in its 75-year-old history.

“This ridiculous resolution has the audacity to call for a truce, the goal for this resolution’s truce is that Israel should cease to defend itself, so Hamas can light us on fire,” said Erdan. “Why are you defending murderers? Why are you defending terrorists…? What is going on here?”

He also said that Israel is “closely monitoring” the humanitarian situation in Gaza, “and we know that there is no humanitarian crisis in accordance with humanitarian law trusting the reports coming out of is exactly like trusting reports from ISIS,” referring to the Islamic State militant group.

Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome decision

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority welcomed the adoption of the Jordanian resolution. “We demand its immediate application to allow the entry of fuel and humanitarian aid for civilians,” said the Palestinian militant group in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority Israel’s campaign against the Palestinian people “reaches a new peak of brutality,” there was “a solid international position rejecting Israel's unhinged aggression”.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.





