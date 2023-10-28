Israel-Hamas war: Kin of Israeli hostages demand explanation about fate of loved ones

Families of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas militants on Saturday (Oct 28) demanded an explanation from the Israeli government about the fate of their loved ones after the army intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. In a statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said that relatives were angry over the "absolute uncertainty regarding the fate of the hostages held (in Gaza), who were also subject to the heavy bombings".

"None of the war cabinet bothered to meet with the families to explain one thing -- whether the ground operation endangers the well-being of the 229 hostages in Gaza," the statement said. "The families are worried about the fate of their loved ones and are waiting for an explanation. Every minute feels like eternity," it added.

Missing kin's forum seeks meeting with Israeli govt

Since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7, more than 200 people were taken as hostages, the Israeli military claimed. However, the number could be higher. The hostages are believed to be hidden in the Gaza Strip, possibly in tunnels which Hamas has built, a report by the news agency Reuters said on Saturday.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum sought an immediate meeting with Israeli ministers. The forum's statement came two days after Israel said that more than half of the hostages held by Hamas had foreign passports from 25 countries. Many were believed to have had dual Israeli nationality.

Israel steps up ground invasion in Gaza

On Saturday night, Israel stepped up ground operations inside Gaza amid internet and power blackouts in the war-torn region. The military said that it struck 150 underground targets across Gaza. Further details about this offensive were not yet known. Hamas, meanwhile, said that its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel.

Earlier, military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel would allow trucks carrying food, water and medicine to enter Gaza on Saturday, indicating that bombing might pause, at least in the area of its border with Egypt where small amounts of aid have been arriving.

"As for the humanitarian aspect, for the citizens of Gaza who moved to the south, we are expanding the humanitarian efforts. We will allow more trucks in carrying food, water, and medicine; and whoever is in this area, which is the safe area, will get food, water, and medicine," Hagari said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE