Qatar says Hamas political bureau in Doha 'useful' for hostage release amid war with Israel

Qatar has said that the Hamas' politial bureau in Doha is "useful" for aiding in hostage release amid the Islamist group's war with Israel, media reports said. As Qatar continues to mediate talks between Israel and Hamas, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a Western media outlet, “as long as this channel is useful in creating peace, we have to have it. We cannot afford to lose it."

“This channel has been very instrumental in countering the escalations that took place,” he said adding that, “It is now useful during this escalation. It is the only way that we are mediating the release of these hostages and for them to get back home to their families."

The officials also stated that Qatar's negotiations with Hamas contributed to reducing tensions in September following a two-week period of Palestinian riots along its borders.

Qatar-Hamas ties

Qatar has had a controversial relationship with Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries, including the United States, the European Union, and Israel. The country has been accused of providing financial and political support to Hamas, and it has hosted several senior Hamas leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh. WION earlier wrote a detailed profile of the Hamas leader who celebrated the horrific October 7 attack on Israel leading to the killing of over 1400 Israelis.

However, as far as Qatar is concerned it has always defended its relationship with Hamas as a means to support the Palestinian people and their rights and also to help Israel by mediating peace talks.

Still, the association between Hamas and Qatar has been a point of contention in the international community, with some countries viewing it as problematic due to Hamas's terrorist designation.

