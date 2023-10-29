Israel-Hamas war: UN warns civil order in Gaza starting to collapse after food stores ransacked

The United Nations warned on Sunday (Oct 29) that the civil order in war-torn Gaza was starting to collapse after thousands of people ransacked its food warehouses. According to a report by the news agency AFP, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, also known as the UNRWA, said that wheat, flour, and other supplies had been stolen from several of its warehouses.

"Thousands of people broke into several UNRWA warehouses and distribution centres in the middle and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, taking wheat flour and other basic survival items like hygiene supplies," the UNRWA said.

"This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege," it added. The UN agency also said one of the warehouses in Deir al-Balah was storing supplies from convoys carrying humanitarian aid which started to cross into Gaza from Egypt on October 21.

'Aid coming to Gaza insufficient'

After Hamas went on a rampage against Israel on October 7, the Israeli government imposed a total blockade on food, water, medicine, and fuel deliveries into Gaza. The first convoy of humanitarian aid entered Gaza only two weeks after the conflict began.

Since then, the UNRWA said that 84 aid trucks crossed into Gaza but aid agencies say the numbers were far too low. Before the conflict, UN figures showed an average of 500 trucks a day entering Gaza.

UNRWA's Gaza chief Thomas White said that humanitarian aid coming into the war-torn region was insufficient, meagre, and inconsistent.

Humanitarian efforts to Gaza will expand: Israel

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told civilians in Gaza to move south of the war-torn region where aid efforts would expand. "Civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City should temporarily move south of Wadi Gaza to a safer area where they can receive water, food, and medicine," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

"The humanitarian efforts to Gaza, led by Egypt and the United States, will be expanding," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

