Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Internet, telephone connectivity gets restored gradually in Gaza

Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf said that he is not aware if his parents-in-law, who have taken as hostage in Gaza Strip, are alive or dead after communications with the region were snapped by Israel.

Yousaf stated he and his wife, Nadia are “desperately worried” and that she is “numb” as they are trying to find out more about her parents.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he said, “We haven’t heard from them obviously since the intensity of the bombing last night and you can imagine how desperately worried we are, and to be frank, we don’t know if they are alive or dead."

“And that is the reality not just facing us, clearly the reality for many people right across the world who haven’t heard from their loved ones who are trapped in Gaza and have been facing bombardment over the last three weeks," he added.

“My wife is numb to be honest, I’m trying to do my best to give her some hope and we’re doing our best to try to keep ourselves distracted, and obviously calling as many phone numbers as we possibly can, as many relatives as we can across Gaza, with no luck this far," the minister said.