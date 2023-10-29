Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Internet, telephone connectivity gets restored gradually in Gaza
Israel-Hamas war has triggered a dire humanitarian crisis with the Hamas-led health ministry in Gaza saying on Sunday (Oct 29) that over 8,000, including children, have been killed in the region so far since October 7. While the death toll on the Israeli side is about 1400, including foreign nationals. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has kicked off a “second stage” in the war with its ground forces entering Gaza and intensifying attacks from ground, air, and sea. “There are moments in which a nation faces two possibilities: to do or die,” Netanyahu said on Saturday (Oct 28) adding, “We now face that test and I have no doubt how it will end: We will be the victors. We will do and we will be the victors.”
After Starlink's Elon Musk said that he will provide communication links in Gaza STrip, Israel stated that it would “use all means at its disposal to fight this”.
"HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities. Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them! By then, my office will cut any ties with starlink," Karhi wrote.
HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and musk knows it. HAMAS is ISIS.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wanted to “increase the urgency” of the warning given to civilians in Gaza to move from north to south in Gaza, as it continues to expand its ground operations in the enclave, as per a spokesperson.
“Civilians in northern Gaza, in Gaza City should temporarily move south of Wadi Gaza to a safer area," stated Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, in a video shared on IDF social media.
Here's the post on X in which Netblocks confirmed that internet connectivity is getting restored in Gaza Strip.
As per some Palestinian media reports, internet connectivity and telephone communications are returing to the Gaza Strip gradually.
Gaza plunged into a communication blackput after the phone and internet connections were snapped on Friday (Oct 27), which led to an information vacuum amid the heaviest aerial bombardment by Israel.
Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf said that he is not aware if his parents-in-law, who have taken as hostage in Gaza Strip, are alive or dead after communications with the region were snapped by Israel.
Yousaf stated he and his wife, Nadia are “desperately worried” and that she is “numb” as they are trying to find out more about her parents.
Speaking to BBC Scotland, he said, “We haven’t heard from them obviously since the intensity of the bombing last night and you can imagine how desperately worried we are, and to be frank, we don’t know if they are alive or dead."
“And that is the reality not just facing us, clearly the reality for many people right across the world who haven’t heard from their loved ones who are trapped in Gaza and have been facing bombardment over the last three weeks," he added.
“My wife is numb to be honest, I’m trying to do my best to give her some hope and we’re doing our best to try to keep ourselves distracted, and obviously calling as many phone numbers as we possibly can, as many relatives as we can across Gaza, with no luck this far," the minister said.
Palestinian Red Crescent spokesperson Nebal Farsakh said that no international aid could make entry in the Gaza Strip, as the region remained in communications blackout.
Speaking to The Associated Press, Nebal Farsakh said that no aid trucks entered Gaza Strip on Saturday since communication could not be established and teams present inside the region failed to connect with Egyptian Red Crescent or United Nations personnel.
Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu has intensified his calls against Hamas Palestinian terrorist group saying, "We must defeat Hamas because the test is an existential test for us," Netanyahu said during a news conference.
"Iran supports Hamas. I think that 90 percent of Hamas's military budget comes from Iran. It funds, it organises, it directs it," he added.