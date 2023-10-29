Internet connectivity getting 'restored' in Gaza Strip: Internet monitors

The internet connectivity is getting restored in the Gaza Strip, said the global network monitor Netblocks on Sunday (Oct 29) nearly two days after it snapped amid heavy Israeli bombardment.



“Confirmed: Real-time network data show that internet connectivity is being restored in the #Gaza Strip; service was disrupted on Friday amid heavy bombardment by Israel, leaving most residents cut off from the outside world at a critical moment," wrote the company on X, formerly known as Twitter. ⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show that internet connectivity is being restored in the #Gaza Strip; service was disrupted on Friday amid heavy bombardment by Israel, leaving most residents cut off from the outside world at a critical moment 📈 pic.twitter.com/I7hBa9L9I9 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) October 29, 2023 × In Gaza City, an AFP employee shortly after 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) stated that he was able to use the internet and was able to contact people in southern Gaza by phone.



Meanwhile, Palestine Telecommunications (Paltel), in a post on its Facebook page, stated that the landline, cellular and internet connectivity are being restored gradually.

“Despite the seriousness of the field situation, our technical teams were and are still doing everything in their power to repair as much damage as possible to the network, as much as possible and within the available capabilities,” said Paltel, in its statement Sunday. We are pleased to announce that telecommunication services (landline, mobile, and internet) in Gaza Strip, disrupted on Friday, October 27, 2023, due to the ongoing aggression, are gradually being restored.



1/2 — Paltel (@Paltelco) October 29, 2023 × On Sunday, the Jawwal Telecommunication Company also stated that its telecommunication services were "gradually being restored."



However, Qatari-owned telecommunications company Ooredoo, which has also been providing cellular service in Gaza, did not give any update on the services getting resumed.

Gaza Strip in communications blackout

The phone and internet access was snapped across the Gaza Strip since Friday, as the territory was bombarded by Israel. A massive bombing campaign was unleashed by Israel after Hamas gunmen entered Israel through the Gaza border on October 7, in which 1,400 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 230 hostages were seized, as per Israeli officials.

WATCH | Israel is occupier: Erdogan at pro-Palestinian rally before Turkey's centenary Since then, more than 8,000 people have been killed by relentless strikes carried out by the Israeli army, half of those being children, said the Hamas-controlled health ministry on Saturday (Oct 28).



The Palestinian Red Crescent stated that the emergency calls were blocked due to a communications blackout and critical ambulance services were disrupted.

Gazans should move south: IDF

The Israeli military again asked the citizens to move to the south of the territory, where it stated that the humanitarian efforts "will be expanding".



"Civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City should temporarily move south of Wadi Gaza to a safer area where they can receive water, food and medicine," said IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari, in a statement recorded on Saturday (Oct 28).



"Tomorrow, the humanitarian efforts to Gaza, led by Egypt and the United States, will be expanding," he said.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.