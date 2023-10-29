Elon Musk's X slammed after inaction over Pakistani senator's post praising Hitler

Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, is facing flak online as a post by a Pakistani senator praising German dictator Adolf Hitler for exterminating Jewish people continues to be on the platform. Pakistani senator Afnan Ullah Khan, a member of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party, is a member of the Senate of Pakistan since March 2021.

On X, Khan posted an image of Adolf Hitler -- the German dictator who killed millions of Jews, and other racial minorities of Europe at an industrial scale, especially during the period of second world war -- and wrote: "At least now the world know [sic], whe he did, what he did."

'Pure unadulterated hate': X slammed for failing to take down antisemitic post

Michael Kugelman, South Asia Institute Director at The Wilson Center, described the post as 'pure, unadulterated hate'.

"This comment is pure, unadulterated hate. And it’s still up more than 24 hours after it was posted. It needs to be taken down. And the senator’s party-one of the biggest and most established in Pakistan, and a big part of the previous ruling coalition-should condemn it," Kugelman wrote.

"This is what (is) emboldening anti-Jewish sentiments gets the world. A Pakistan senator posted this. Words matter. What's seen on the streets in the West has repercussions across the world," wrote another user on X.

"This is coming from a senator from Pakistan’s ruling party. Absolutely vile. He may not face any repercussions for this in Pakistan but X must delete the tweet and suspend his account," wrote a third user.

While Adolf Hitler did not invent the hatred of Jews, he went on to capitalise on antisemitic ideas that had been around for a long time.

After Hitler's National Socialist German Workers' Party (German: Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei or NSDAP) or Nazi party came to power in Germany in 1932, the antisemitic measures against Jews, rose to an all-time high and culminated into holocaust during the second world war, killing six million European jews as part of Hitler's project to project the purported racial superiority of the Aryan race.

Who is Senator Afnan Ullah Khan?

Khan was elected as senator in Pakistan on 11 March 2021 and is currently a member of the Senate standing committees of IT & Telecom, Science & Tech, Aviation, Housing & Works, and Petroleum. He is the Chairman of the National Heritage & Culture Committee of the Senate.

Khan was educated in the United Kingdom, attending the universities of Oxford, York and Central London.

