US: Two killed, 18 injured in shooting after a fight in Florida amid Halloween festivities

At least two people were gunned down and 18 injured on Sunday (Oct 29) early morning after a fight between two groups during Halloween festivities in Florida’s Tampa street.

"It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters at the scene. And in this fight between two groups, we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way."

The incident happened around 3 am on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City area.

Cause of the fight unknown

It is not revealed what caused the fight, but it happened in an area with several bars and clubs, and there were large numbers of people late at night at the time.

Police were not immediately sure if the people involved in the fight were inside any of the bars before the shooting.

A clip going viral online showed people in Halloween costumes drinking and talking on the street when shots rang out, creating a stampede.

Some people toppled over metal tables and took cover behind them. Video from the aftermath showed police officers treating several people lying wounded on the ground.

A volley of about a dozen shots rang out followed a few seconds later by a volley of about eight shots.

Police said that a suspect surrendered—identified as a male—but they suspect that there were at least two shooters involved.

Officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting but none were injured, Bercaw said.

“While early in the investigation, indications are that an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire, resulting in one male subject dying at the scene and 19 victims being transported to nearby hospitals. A second male victim died at a hospital as a result of sustained injuries,” a Tampa police report said, according to Sun Sentinel newspaper.

“Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable,” Bercaw said.

