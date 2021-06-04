Top 10 world news: Japan's birth rate, puppies talk with humans, and more

In a rare event, Hong Kong's historic Victoria Park which traditionally holds the Tiananmen Square vigil usually attended by thousands of people each year was blocked by security officials on Friday as the venue lay empty for the first time in decades. Meanwhile, in the Mehul Choksi case, the mystery surrounding Barbara Jarabica has deepened with the London School of Economics now saying there was no student with that name at the institution. On the covid front, just days after giving a green light to the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the UK regulator on Friday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds in the country.

Police blocks access as HK's Victoria Park deserted on Tiananmen anniversary

City authorities had threatened to impose the national security law on anyone who tried to start the vigil around Victoria Park.

Choksi case: London School of Economics says no info on Barbara Jarabica

According to the LinkedIn account of Jarabica, she studied at LSE. But once her account became public, the display picture and the fact that she studied at LSE were deleted.

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

On Thursday, British PM Boris Johnson received his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The British prime minister had taken his first shot back in March as he urged citizens to take the second shot.

South Africa: NPA seizes Gupta Brothers' property

The National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate has seized assets of the Guptas and their associate worth millions of Rands.

Sri Lanka braces for oil spill from ship: Here is what we know

Foreign experts have been deployed to help Sri Lanka contain a potential oil leak. An Indian coastguard vessel is also in the area with equipment to deal with a possible oil slick.

Puppies are born to talk to human beings: Study

One main thing that the researchers had to follow was to adopt the 'baby talk' in which they had to talk in a high-pitched voice to get the puppy’s attention.

Indian Army targets AI-powered battle tanks with eye on China

The Indian Army is eyeing the "Future Tank" platform which it intends to induct by 2030.

Tokyo: Panda pregnancy increases stock prices of nearby restaurants

The locals are taking this as a ray of hope in the pandemic days, which has led to several setbacks in the economy and has also resulted in the delay of the Olympic Games.

Joe Biden made commitment to send vaccines to India, says US NSA

The US will be sharing a total of 80 million doses by the end of June. This represents 13 per cent of the total vaccines produced by the US by the end of this month.

Now, Japan's birth rate hits new low amid pandemic

According to data released by the Japanese government, the number of newborn babies fell to a record low as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country last year.