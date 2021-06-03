Indian Army targets AI-powered battle tanks with eye on China

The Indian Army is eyeing the "Future Tank" platform which it intends to induct by 2030.

'Future Tanks' by 2030

Nearly a year after India's Bheema tanks were deployed in the Himalayas amid tensions between India and China along the Line of Control(LAC), according to the Request for Information(RFI) floated by the defence ministry, the Indian Army is looking to procure new generation "Future Tank" platform namely "Future Ready Combat Vehicle" (FRCV), approximately quantity 1770 in a phased manner.

The Army intends to induct the "Future Tanks" by 2030.

The Army has sought foreign takers for the tender and plans to procure the tanks under the "strategic partnership" route.

The RFI says that "in conformity with the emerging future threat spectrum and the technological advancements, the Indian Army intends to induct a new "state-of-the-art" "technology-enabled" tank to operate in varied terrain profile (High Altitude Areas, Plains/Riverine, Deserts/Semi-Deserts) across the current and future spectrum of conflict, which will remain in service for the next 40-50 years as the ‘Main Battle Tank’ of the Indian Army."

(Photograph:AFP)