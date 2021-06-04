UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

Just days after giving a green light to the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the UK regulator on Friday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds in the country.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it had given the approval after "carefully reviewing clinical trial data". The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had earlier given the go-ahead for the vaccines to be administered to adolescents.

Britain has vaccinated over 62 million citizens with at least one dose so far consisting mainly of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after its vaccination drive began in December.

On Thursday, British PM Boris Johnson received his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The British prime minister had taken his first shot back in March as he urged citizens to take the second shot.

Britain is set to lift major restrictions on June 21 but has been battling the Delta variant which the Public Health England (PHE) said is now the dominant variant in the country. According to health officials, there are over 12,000 cases of Delta variant in the country

In a major breakthrough last week, Britain for the first time since last July recorded zero daily deaths as cases showed the vaccine policy has begun to show results. Britain was one of the hardest-hit countries due to the virus with over 4.5 million cases and 126,000 fatalities since the pandemic took hold in the country last March.

However, with experts urging the government to delay total reopening as the third wave could hit the country due to the Delta variant raging in the country, UK health secretary Matt Hancock urged citizens to continue to follow virus guidelines.

The UK government has said it will be assessing the situation around June 14 before it orders restrictions to be lifted. The country has been on a lockdown since January as the new variant in the country led to an increase in cases and hospitalisations.

Last month, the UK government allowed restaurants and cinemas to reopen despite new fears of the Delta virus, a move which came as a relief to millions who have been locked up at home for several months.