Top 10 world news: ISRO satellite launch; Navalny spokeswoman confirms death; and more

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) on Saturday (Feb 17) successfully launches INSAT-3DS satellite marking its second successful launch this year. In other news spokeswoman of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny confirmed his death. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) was used for the launch that took place at 5:35 pm (IST) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre's Sriharikota range in southern India. INSAT-3DS has now been successfully placed in the intended orbit.

Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh called for his body to be returned to the family "immediately".

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha announced that he has resigned from his office after over a dozen losing candidates were declared winners in Feb 8 elections under his watch. Pakistan's election commission has rejected the allegations.



Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich security conference, the Indian foreign minister warned Israel that it should be mindful of civilian casualties and observe international humanitarian law in Gaza.

Alexei Navalny's death: Navalny supporters worldwide mourned his death, blaming Putin. Demonstrations in Europe and the US saw calls for justice.

Israel says it will ensure the region is evacuated before it is targeted. However, experts say there is nowhere to go due to the vast devastation left behind.

Addressing the Munich Security Conference (MSC), President Zelensky said, "Feb 24 (when the war started) could have marked the end of the world we know. Every outbreak of war risks turning into a worldwide catastrophe."

A Panamanian-flagged tanker, M/T Pollux, bound for India, was struck by a missile in the Red Sea, according to the US State Department.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said earlier Saturday that six managers at the mine had been arrested Friday evening, and two others released with conditions.