Pakistan Elections: Rawalpindi Commissioner arrested after claiming 13 loser candidates given victory

Pakistan Election Results 2024: The top bureaucrat of the garrison city of Rawalpindi was arrested on Saturday (Feb 17) after he confessed to having rigged the country's Feb 8 national elections. Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha announced that he has resigned from the office while speaking to reporters at the city's cricket stadium.

He claimed there was "pressure" on him to the extent that he contemplated suicide today but then resolved to present matters before the public. Shortly after his address to the reporters, the Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi arrested the commissioner.

"I failed to conduct the election fairly. I am resigning from my post... I have committed a big mistake. We managed to declare 13 loser candidates as winner," Ali Chattha said.

Pakistan Election Commission's clarification

The Election Commission of Pakistan rejected Ali Chattha's allegations.