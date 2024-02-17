Pakistan Elections: Rawalpindi Commissioner arrested after claiming 13 loser candidates given victory
Story highlights
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha announced that he has resigned from his office after over a dozen loser candidates were declared winners in Feb 8 elections under his watch. Pakistan's election commission has rejected the allegations.
Pakistan Election Results 2024: The top bureaucrat of the garrison city of Rawalpindi was arrested on Saturday (Feb 17) after he confessed to having rigged the country's Feb 8 national elections. Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha announced that he has resigned from the office while speaking to reporters at the city's cricket stadium.
He claimed there was "pressure" on him to the extent that he contemplated suicide today but then resolved to present matters before the public. Shortly after his address to the reporters, the Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi arrested the commissioner.
Also read | Cast From The Past: How Pakistan's bat-less election in 2024 followed Zia-ul-Haq's dictatorship script
"I failed to conduct the election fairly. I am resigning from my post... I have committed a big mistake. We managed to declare 13 loser candidates as winner," Ali Chattha said.
Pakistan Election Commission's clarification
The Election Commission of Pakistan rejected Ali Chattha's allegations.
Also watch | Pakistan elections results 2024: The game of thrones in Pakistan
"No official of the Election Commission issued any directions to Commissioner Rawalpindi. The commissioner of any division is neither a DRO [District Returning Officer] nor an RO [Returning Officer] neither are the Presiding Officer and they are not involved in the election process directly either. Despite this, the election commission will conduct an inquiry at the earliest into the matter," Pakistan's election commission said in an official statement.