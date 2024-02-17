Red Sea attack: Houthi missile strikes India-bound oil tanker

The US State Department announced on Friday (Feb 16) that a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying crude oil bound for India was struck by a missile in the Red Sea. According to reports, the missile, launched from Yemen, hit the M/T Pollux on its port side.

Earlier on the same day, both the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey reported that a Panama-flagged tanker had been hit approximately 72 nautical miles (133 km) northwest of the port of Mokha, off Yemen. Ambrey stated that the vessel, identified as the M/T Pollux, sustained minor damage and confirmed that the crew was safe and unharmed.

"The vessel... reportedly sustained minor damage. The crew was reported safe and unharmed," Ambrey said.

"This is yet another example of the lawless attacks on international shipping, which continue after numerous joint and international statements calling the Houthis to cease," a State Department spokesperson said.

International response

A State Department spokesperson condemned the attack as another instance of lawless assaults on international shipping. Despite numerous calls for the Houthis to cease such actions, attacks on vessels continue unabated.

The M/T Pollux began its journey from Russia's Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk on January 24. Its destination was the port of Paradip in India, where it was scheduled to discharge its cargo of crude oil on February 28. Paradip is home to an oil refinery owned by the Indian Oil Company, with a refining capacity of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), located in eastern Odisha state.

According to data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), the M/T Pollux is owned by Oceanfront Maritime Co SA and managed by Sea Trade Marine SA. Representatives from these companies have yet to respond to requests for comment on the incident.

Additionally, Ambrey reported that another vessel located three nautical miles northeast of the M/T Pollux altered its course to port, moving away from the tanker following the missile strike.

Also watch | Yemen rebels claim strike on 'British ship' off Aden The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for the attack, stating their intention to continue targeting ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians. Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi emphasized the impact of their operations on their adversaries and declared their actions as a success.

The attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have raised concerns about disruptions to global commerce and increased fears of inflation. Additionally, there are growing concerns that the conflict between Israel and Hamas could escalate further, potentially affecting maritime security in the region.