Ukraine's battle to repel Russian forces held back by...: Zelensky addresses Munich Security Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Feb 17) lashed out at Russia over its offensive in his country. Addressing the Munich Security Conference (MSC), President Zelensky said, "Feb 24 (when the war started) could have marked the end of the world we know. Every outbreak of war risks turning into a worldwide catastrophe."

On the Ukrainian military withdrawing from the eastern town of Avdiivka, Zelensky said the main aim of this pullback was to "save our soldier's lives." He pointed out that Ukraine's battle to repel Russian troops was being held back by a lack of long-range weapons and artillery shells.

"Keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficits of weapons, particularly in a deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war," the Ukrainian president told the conference.

Also read | Ukraine withdraws forces from Avdiivka, hours after signing French security deal

In a veiled reference to the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Zelensky said that Human life was worthless to the Russian state. "Russian President Vladimir Putin kills whoever he wants, be it an opposition leader or whoever is a target for him. Dictators do not go on vacation," he added.

The Munich Security Conference started on Friday and will go on till Sunday.

Zelensky landed in Munich as the war with Russia nears its third year. This is his first foreign trip since he replaced his popular army chief and reshuffled his military command.

Also watch | Is Russia using thousands of SpaceX Starlink terminals in Ukraine? × On Friday, the Ukrainian president signed a new long-term security pact with France, after securing a similar deal and aid from Germany. Zelensky is visiting Germany and France to drum up military assistance.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine's 10-year security pact with Paris includes commitments to deliver more arms to the war-torn country, train soldiers and send up to $3.2 billion in military aid to Kyiv this year.