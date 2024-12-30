The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its year-end mission called the "Space Docking Experiment" on Monday (Dec 30). The mission is also known as SpaDex.

In the latest allegations by the German government on Elon Musk, the German government accused the billionaire of trying to influence the Country's elections through repeated public endorsements of the far-right party.

In other news around the globe, Azerbaijan said on Monday (December 30) that Moscow has assured it will hold those responsible for the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash accountable.

Watch: Indian space agency ISRO launches SpaDeX mission

India's space agency- the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)- on Monday (Dec 30) launched its year-end mission: the "Space Docking Experiment" also known as SpaDex. The mission- on the PSLV-C60 rocket- was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Germany accuses Elon Musk of 'trying to influence' elections with AfD endorsements

The German government has accused Elon Musk of trying to influence the country's elections through repeated public endorsements of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Azerbaijan plane crash: Russia promised to punish those responsible for tragedy, says Baku

Azerbaijan said on Monday (December 30) that Moscow has assured it will hold those responsible for the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash accountable. The plane, which Azerbaijan claims was hit by Russian air defences, crash-landed in Kazakhstan on December 25, causing the deaths of 38 out of the 67 passengers onboard.

South Korea plane crash: Govt orders emergency airline inspections after Jeju Air disaster claims 179 lives

South Korea's acting president Choi Sang-mok on Monday (December 30) ordered an urgent safety review of the nation's airline operations following a Jeju Air crash on Sunday that claimed the lives of 179 people.

'Stop employing females or...': Taliban's latest order to curb women's rights in Afghanistan

In the latest move to curb women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban issued warnings to all foreign Non-Profit organisations (NGOs) to stop employing women or they will be banned from operating in the country.

UnitedHealthcare staff gets trained to deny medical claims: Ex-employee

A former employee of UnitedHealthcare has revealed that the company used to give systematic training to employees to deny medical claims.

Politics over Manmohan Singh’s ashes immersion; BJP claims Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Vietnam

The debate surrounding the immersion of the ashes of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh after the funeral intensified on Monday (December 30), with Congress saying that senior party leaders refrained from accompanying his family to respect their privacy.

Iran confirms arrest of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala for ‘violating the law

Iran confirmed on Monday that it had arrested Italian journalist Cecilia Sala for "violating the law", state media reported, a move decried by Italy as "unacceptable".

Bumrah rewarded with twin ICC Awards nominations for a staggering 2024

Ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah got rewarded for his supreme performance in Tests this year with two nominations in the latest ICC Awards 2024 - Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men’s Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year.

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Manmohan Singh at Guwahati concert, watch

Diljit Dosanjh is at the fag end of his Dil-Luminati tour in India. The singer's concerts in various Indian cities are widely shared on social media. On Sunday, Diljit performed at Guwahati's Sarusajai Sports Complex.