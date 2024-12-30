In the latest move to curb women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban issued warnings to all foreign Non-Profit organisations (NGOs) to stop employing women or they will be banned from operating in the country. In a letter published on the social media platform X, Afghanistan's Economy Minister wrote that if the NGOs fail to comply with the orders, their licenses will be cancelled.

Advertisment

The post in Persian read, "The Ministry of Economy, as the authority for registering non-Emirati institutions, is responsible for coordinating, leading, and supervising all activities of domestic and foreign NGOs. Therefore, once again, a follow-up circular has been issued to stop the work of female employees in non-Emirati and foreign institutions. In case of non-cooperation, all activities of the offending institution will be suspended, and the activity license they received from this ministry will be cancelled," it added.

Also read | Bangladeshi Americans urge Trump to intervene amid attacks against minorities

The announcement came two years after the Taliban ordered NGOs to suspend female employees, accusing them of not wearing their hijab correctly and not dressing as per the Islamic dress code.

Advertisment

Taliban ban windows in buildings

Just a few hours before the latest announcement, the Taliban prohibited the construction of windows in residential buildings and kitchen areas. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid justified the prohibition, saying, "Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards, or collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts."

To ensure compliance, the nation's municipal authorities and other relevant authorities have been tasked with monitoring construction sites. They will ensure that people can't look into their neighbour's house.

Advertisment

According to news agency AFP, the decree also specified that in instances where such windows already exist, building owners would be asked to put up a wall or seal the window to obstruct the view "to avoid nuisances caused to neighbours".

Also read | Taliban's new diktat: Kitchens must be windowless to prevent 'obscene acts' against women

It's been three years since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan and snatched all basic human rights for Afghan women. It has banned women from schools, universities, most workplaces, and even parks.

(With inputs from agencies)