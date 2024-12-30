Afghanistan rulers Taliban on Saturday (Dec 28) issued a new order effectively stonewalling women from the public eye. The new order bans the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas used by Afghan women, including the kitchen and communal wells.

Advertisment

The country's orthodox rulers claim that seeing women in kitchens or such areas can "lead to obscene acts".

Also read | Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan for 'begging' for US' help

What the Taliban order says

Advertisment

In a statement released late on Saturday, the Taliban government instructed citizens to ensure that new buildings do not have windows through which it is possible to see "the courtyard, kitchen, neighbour's well and other places usually used by women". Additionally, buildings that already have such windows would be encouraged to seal them.

On social media platform X, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards or collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts."

To ensure compliance, the nation's municipal authorities and other relevant authorities have been tasked with monitoring construction sites. They will ensure that people can't look into their neighbour's house.

Advertisment

Also read | Afghanistan Taliban forces launch strike at Pakistan; Islamabad retaliates: Sources

According to news agency AFP, the decree also specified that in instances where such windows already exist, building owners would be asked to put up a wall or seal the window to obstruct the view "to avoid nuisances caused to neighbours".

Protecting women or hiding women?

In the almost 3.5 years since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, the Afghan rulers have issued a number of diktats progressively erasing women from public life in Afghanistan.

The Taliban authorities have forced women to wear a hijab or "veil" outside their homes. It has also banned post-primary education for girls and women, restricted their employment and even blocked their access to public spaces, including parks.

Also read | Afghanistan: Taliban government spokesperson claims 46 killed in Pakistan's overnight strike

A recent law even banned their voices from being heard in public. It prohibited them from singing and reciting poetry in public under the stringent Islamic laws. Due to this, some radio and local television stations have also stopped broadcasting female voices.

(With inputs from agencies)