Afghanistan's Taliban government forces launched an "unprovoked" attack across the border in Pakistan, according to Pakistani sources. The attack was directed at Pakistan's Kurram, the sources told WION on Saturday (Dec 28).

Pakistan, as per sources, launched a retaliatory strike, in which three Afghan soldiers were killed. Meanwhile, on the Pakistani side, one death has been reported while nine were injured.

This fresh exchange comes after Pakistan on Tuesday (Dec 24) launched overnight airstrikes, targeting suspected Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan.

Dec 24 Pakistani strike

The strike successfully dismantled a training facility and killed some insurgents, said Pakistan security officials, as per a PTI report.

At least six explosions have been reported at the Pakistan Taliban camp, sources told WION at the time.

Four big TTP camps were destroyed, sources said, adding Taliban commanders Sher Zaman alias Mukhlis Yar, Akhtar Muhammad alias Khalil, Azhar alias Hamza, Shoaib Cheema were killed. The office of Umar Media has also been destroyed.

Citing anonymous security sources, the PTI news agency reported that Taliban bases near the border, in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika Province, were targeted. However, it is not clear if the jets went deep inside Afghanistan or how exactly they were launched.

Civilians or terrorists?

At the time, the Afghan Defence Ministry had said in a statement, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers this a brutal act against all international principles and blatant aggression and strongly condemns it".

The nation alleged that the bombing was targeted at civilians, including women and children. It also claimed that all of those killed in Pakistan's strikes were refugees from the Waziristan region.

It also said that "The Islamic Emirate will not leave this cowardly act unanswered but considers the defence of its territory to be its inalienable right".

Locals, according to reports, have said that at least eight people, including women and children, were killed in the airstrike.

(With inputs from agencies)